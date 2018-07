BAKU, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has increased its stake in Azerbaijan’s Unibank to 44.5 percent after buying out another shareholder, Germany’s DEG, Unibank said on Thursday.

Before the deal, the EBRD held a 18.5 percent stake in Unibank. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton)