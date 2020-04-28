Azerbaijan's cbank says revokes licenses of two banks

BAKU, April 28 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Tuesday it had revoked the licences of AtaBank and Amrakh Bank due to financial problems.

“The deterioration in the financial condition of these banks began a long time ago, in particular, AtaBank has long been unable to fulfil its obligations to return deposits,” the central bank said in a statement.

The bank said that total capital of both banks was below requirements. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alex Richardson)