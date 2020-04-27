Financials
April 27, 2020 / 10:05 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Azeri central bank says appoints external administrators for four commercial lenders

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 27 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Monday it had put commercial banks Atabank, AGBank, NBCBank and Amrakh Bank, all among the top 15 banks in the ex-Soviet country, into external administration.

It did not give any reason for its decision in a statement, but a source at the central bank told Reuters that all four banks had been facing liquidity and financial sustainability problems.

There are 30 commercial banks in Azerbaijan. (Reporting Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below