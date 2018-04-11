FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 7:23 PM / in 42 minutes

Aliyev wins fourth term as president of Azerbaijan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 11 (Reuters) - Ilham Aliyev won a fourth term as president of Azerbaijan on Wednesday in an election boycotted by major opposition parties that accused him of authoritarian rule and suppressing political dissent.

“Ilham Aliyev is leading ... He got 86.09 percent of votes,” Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election Commission (CEC) chairman told a news conference.

The partial results were based on the 65 percent of the ballots counted, he said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Robin Pomeroy)

