Anglo Asian's Azerbaijan gold output rises 22 pct in 2018

BAKU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s leading gold mining company, Anglo Asian Mining, said its gold output rose 22 percent last year to 72,798 ounces, exceeding its target range.

Production in the fourth quarter, however, fell to 18,209 ounces, from 21,931 ounces in the same period of 2017.

London-listed Anglo Asian produces gold at Gedabek and other Azeri mines in a joint venture with the Azeri state in which Anglo Asian holds 51 percent.

The company said its total production of gold-equivalent ounces (GEO), which includes other metals, rose 17 percent last year to 83,736 GEO.

It estimated that its total metal production increased to 78,000-84,000 GEO in 2018 from 71,461 GEO in 2017. Copper output fell to 1,645 tonnes, from 1,991 tonnes in 2017, while silver output rose to 210,184 ounces from 172,853 ounces.

Anglo Asian began production at Gedabek, the bigger of two mines it operates, in July 2009 with plans to extract 22 tonnes of gold. It eventually plans to develop seven mines in western Azerbaijan, including Gedabek, with estimated gold reserves of 430 tonnes in total.

The company’s gold bullion sales last year totalled 59,481 ounces at an average of $1,265 per ounce, up from 43,496 ounces sold in 2017 at the same price.

The company started a significant exploration programme at the end of 2016 after making a new gold discovery at Ugur, 3 km (2 miles) from its Gedabek processing facilities.

It had targeted gold production last year of between 64,000 and 72,000 ounces.