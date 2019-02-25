EBRD may start talks with Azeri IBA over privatisation in 2019

BAKU, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development may start discussions with the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) over its privatisation later this year, the EBRD’s manager in the South Caucasus country said.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev ordered in 2015 the privatisation of the oil-rich country’s biggest bank after a clean-up to get rid of distressed assets resulting from poor management.

Two years later the state-run IBA proposed a plan to restructure $3.3 billion of its debt, later receiving approval from creditors holding 93.9 percent of the affected debt.

The restructuring process has been completed through funds of the Finance Ministry, which holds a stake of over 91 percent in the IBA.

The government, on behalf of IBA, now plans to appeal against a British court decision to back Russian lender Sberbank and asset manager Franklin Templeton over the bank’s debt restructuring.

The EBRD said in 2018 it might be interested in buying a stake in IBA.

“At this current stage we don’t discuss any privatisation plans with them (IBA) as it’s not the right time,” Azerbaijan’s EBRD manager Ivana Fernandes Duarte told Reuters in an interview.

“We hope that these discussions might start later this year,” she said, adding that privatisation options were not clear yet.

She said the IBA was “doing well and on sound footing now” after restructuring both assets and liabilities.

IBA hired consultancy firm Mckinsey & Company two months ago to prepare a report on the bank’s strategy ahead of its privatisation.

Fernandes Duarte said talks over the EBRD’s participation in the planned privatisation could start only after the report is presented.

“We are all waiting for this report,” she said. (Editing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Ed Osmond)