BAKU, May 17 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan does not plan to privatise the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) this year, Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan’s finance minister, told Reuters on Friday.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said in February it could start discussions with the oil-rich country’s biggest bank over its privatisation later this year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)