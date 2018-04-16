FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 16, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

International Bank of Azerbaijan assets down to $4.9 bln at end March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 16 (Reuters) - The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) said on Monday its assets declined to 8.403 billion manats ($4.9 billion) by March 31 from 8.695 billion manats at the beginning of this year.

The state-run IBA restructured its $3.3 billion in international debt after receiving approval from creditors holding 93.9 percent of the affected debt. The bank said in November its financial recovery was complete and it would be ready for privatisation in 2018.

The bank’s assets fell by 28.9 percent year-on-year to 8.695 billion manats in 2017.

The bank said on Monday its obligations declined to 7.307 billion manats from 7.746 billion on January 1.

$1=1.7 manats Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.