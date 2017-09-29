Independent Azeri news agency to resume work after "Black September"

BAKU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Independent Azeri news agency Turan said on Friday it would restart its operations from Oct. 1 after suspending them in September following the arrest of its director.

Mekhman Aliyev was detained by Azeri police in Baku on Aug. 24 on suspicion of tax evasion and illegal business activities.

He was released in early September but authorities said an investigation into the allegations against him would continue.

“In August-September 2017, Turan went through the most difficult period of its 27-year history, but survived,” the agency said in a statement.

“‘Black September’ is behind us and we hope that together with it the agency’s remaining problems will leave. With this belief, we will resume our work on October 1.”

The West has criticised Azerbaijan for what it calls intimidation and repression aimed at the opposition and urged Baku to comply with its pledges on human rights. Azeri officials deny the accusations.