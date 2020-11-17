Azerbaijan January-October oil exports via BTC pipeline fall 11% year on year

BAKU (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell by 11.2% year on year in the first 10 months of 2020 to 23.2 million tonnes, the State Statistics Committee said on Tuesday.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP BP.L.

Azerbaijan’s oil exports for January-October totalled 29.3 million tonnes, about 80% of which was via the BTC pipeline.

The volume of transit oil, crude originating in Kazakhstan, through BTC fell to 3.3 million tonnes in the first 10 months, from 3.8 million tonnes a year earlier.

Azerbaijan also exports oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Turkmenistan also historically exported some crude via BTC, but diverted its flows to a Russian port in 2019.

Azerbaijan’s oil exports through BTC fell 8% in 2019 to 31.135 million tonnes.