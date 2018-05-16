FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's Jan-Apr oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 0.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, May 16 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell by 0.2 percent to 10.861 million tonnes in the first four months of this year versus the same period in 2017, state energy company SOCAR said on Wednesday.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP.

Export volumes through BTC declined to 27.5 million tonnes in 2017 from 28.8 million tonnes in 2016.

Azerbaijan also exports oil via Russia, through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Oil from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia is also exported through the BTC pipeline.

Azerbaijan’s oil exports through all pipelines totalled 13.349 million tonnes in January-April this year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
