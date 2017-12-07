FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azerbaijan's Jan-Nov refined oil product exports fall 34 pct
Sections
Featured
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
California wildfires
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
Obamacare options dwindle for neediest patients
HEALTH
Obamacare options dwindle for neediest patients
Bitcoin to start futures trading, stoking Wild West worries
Future of money
Bitcoin to start futures trading, stoking Wild West worries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 7, 2017 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Jan-Nov refined oil product exports fall 34 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BAKU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's exports of refined oil
products fell 33.6 percent in January-November from a year
earlier to 739,615 tonnes, state energy company SOCAR said on
Thursday.
    The decline was in part due to higher domestic consumption.
    In 2016, Azerbaijan exported 1.13 million tonnes of oil
products, down from 1.50 million in 2015 as exports of fuel oil,
jet fuel and diesel fell.
    Following is Azeri refined products export data for
January-November 2017 (in tonnes):
       
                   Jan-Nov 2017       Jan-Nov 2016
 Diesel                 502,068            676,171
 Jet fuel                43,969            174,075
 High                    65,784             68,622
 pressure                        
 polyethylene                    
 Propylene               34,496             37,554
 Isopropyl               10,282              9,326
 alcohol                         
 Pyrolysis               56,827             57,577
 resin                           
 Disopropyl                   -                 60
 ether                           
                                 
 Butylene,               25,894             76,726
 butadiene                       
 Fuel oil                   295              2,416
 Total                  739,615          1,112,571
    SOCAR operates the Heydar Aliyev refinery in Baku, with a
capacity of 16 million tonnes a year.

 (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.