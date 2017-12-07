Azerbaijan's Jan-Nov refined oil product exports fall 34 pct

BAKU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's exports of refined oil products fell 33.6 percent in January-November from a year earlier to 739,615 tonnes, state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday. The decline was in part due to higher domestic consumption. In 2016, Azerbaijan exported 1.13 million tonnes of oil products, down from 1.50 million in 2015 as exports of fuel oil, jet fuel and diesel fell. Following is Azeri refined products export data for January-November 2017 (in tonnes): Jan-Nov 2017 Jan-Nov 2016 Diesel 502,068 676,171 Jet fuel 43,969 174,075 High 65,784 68,622 pressure polyethylene Propylene 34,496 37,554 Isopropyl 10,282 9,326 alcohol Pyrolysis 56,827 57,577 resin Disopropyl - 60 ether Butylene, 25,894 76,726 butadiene Fuel oil 295 2,416 Total 739,615 1,112,571 SOCAR operates the Heydar Aliyev refinery in Baku, with a capacity of 16 million tonnes a year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Susan Fenton)