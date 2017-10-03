UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's oil output rises in September

(Adds details, background)

BAKU, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s oil output totalled 785,700 barrels per day (bpd) in September, up from 734,800 bpd in August but still within a limit agreed under an OPEC deal.

Production in September comprised 733,000 bpd of crude oil and 52,700 bpd of condensate, energy ministry data showed on Tuesday.

An energy ministry spokeswoman said no special measures had been taken to ramp up oil output last month.

“The growth is due to technical reasons. The important thing is that we did not cross the (output limit) mark put by OPEC,” energy ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva said.

Last year Azerbaijan produced 829,100 bpd on average before it signed up to an OPEC oil output cut deal in November. Under the OPEC deal, it undertook an obligation to cut its oil output by 35,000 bpd from January this year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Susan Fenton)