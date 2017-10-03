FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's oil output rises in September
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 3, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 17 days ago

UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's oil output rises in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

BAKU, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s oil output totalled 785,700 barrels per day (bpd) in September, up from 734,800 bpd in August but still within a limit agreed under an OPEC deal.

Production in September comprised 733,000 bpd of crude oil and 52,700 bpd of condensate, energy ministry data showed on Tuesday.

An energy ministry spokeswoman said no special measures had been taken to ramp up oil output last month.

“The growth is due to technical reasons. The important thing is that we did not cross the (output limit) mark put by OPEC,” energy ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva said.

Last year Azerbaijan produced 829,100 bpd on average before it signed up to an OPEC oil output cut deal in November. Under the OPEC deal, it undertook an obligation to cut its oil output by 35,000 bpd from January this year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.