BAKU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Wednesday it decided to keep its refinancing rate unchanged at 10 percent.

The central bank also said it decided to hold the lower boundary of its rate corridor at 8 percent, while keeping the upper boundary at 12 percent. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)