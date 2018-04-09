FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
April 9, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

CORRECTED-Azeri central bank says there is room for further rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects forecast for reserve growth in second paragraph)

BAKU, April 9 (Reuters) - Elman Rustamov, the governor of Azerbaijan’s central bank, said on Monday there was room for further rate cuts after the bank cut its refinancing rate to 11 from 13 percent.

Rustamov told reporters at a briefing that the central bank expected a significant current account surplus by the end of 2018 by which point the country’s total forex reserves could rise by $8 billion.

He said the current rate of the manat made it possible for the central bank to normalise monetary policy, adding that there was scope to make monetary policy close to neutral by June. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.