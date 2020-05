BAKU, May 1 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Friday it had held its refinancing rate at 7.25%.

The central bank also adjusted its rate corridor, setting its lower boundary at 6.75% and its upper boundary at 8%, compared with the 6.75% and 9.0% it had previously. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)