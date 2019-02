BAKU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Friday it had cut its refinancing rate to 9.25 percent from 9.75 percent.

The central bank also adjusted its rate corridor, setting a lower boundary of 7.25 percent and an upper boundary of 11.25 percent, compared to 7.75 and 11.75 percent previously, governor Elman Rustamov told reporters. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, writing by Margarita Antidze, editing by Maria Tsvetkova and Maria Kiselyova)