Financials
December 13, 2019 / 9:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Azeri central bank cuts refinancing rate to 7.50% from 7.75%

Nailia Bagirova

1 Min Read

(Adds more info, details)

By Nailia Bagirova

BAKU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank has cut its refinancing rate to 7.50% from 7.75%, it said on Friday.

The central bank also adjusted its rate corridor, setting a lower boundary of 5.75% and an upper boundary of 9.75%, compared with 6% and 9.5% previously.

“Despite the influence of internal and external factors, inflationary expectations are still stable,” the central bank said in a statement.

Low inflation and a stable exchange rate pushed the central bank to revise its annual inflation forecast for this year to 2.8-3% from a previous projection of 4%.

“The central bank does not expect major changes in inflation amid continued current macroeconomic trends,” it said.

The bank said that its strategic currency reserves rose 12.7% from the beginning of this year to $50.4 billion.

The bank is due to hold its next policy meeting on Jan. 31.

Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below