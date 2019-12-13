UPDATE 1-Azeri central bank cuts refinancing rate to 7.50% from 7.75%

(Adds more info, details)

By Nailia Bagirova

BAKU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank has cut its refinancing rate to 7.50% from 7.75%, it said on Friday.

The central bank also adjusted its rate corridor, setting a lower boundary of 5.75% and an upper boundary of 9.75%, compared with 6% and 9.5% previously.

“Despite the influence of internal and external factors, inflationary expectations are still stable,” the central bank said in a statement.

Low inflation and a stable exchange rate pushed the central bank to revise its annual inflation forecast for this year to 2.8-3% from a previous projection of 4%.

“The central bank does not expect major changes in inflation amid continued current macroeconomic trends,” it said.

The bank said that its strategic currency reserves rose 12.7% from the beginning of this year to $50.4 billion.

The bank is due to hold its next policy meeting on Jan. 31.