Israel's Azrieli raises $407 mln from institutions in bond sale

JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it raised 1.5 billion shekels ($407 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors.

* Azrieli sold two new bond series, both inflation-linked. One is for seven years and will pay interest of 1.77 percent while the other is for 10 years and pays 2.48 percent.

* It said total demand was close to 3 billion shekels.

* The public stage of the offering will be held in the coming days.

* The bonds are rated ‘Aa1’ by Moody’s-Midroog.

* “The present financing round will allow extension of the duration of the group’s loans and ensures financing for the long-term,” said Azrieli CFO Irit Sekler-Pilosof.

* ($1 = 3.6880 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)