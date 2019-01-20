Israel's Azrieli raises $407 mln from institutions in bond sale

JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) -
* Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it raised 1.5 billion shekels ($407 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors.
* Azrieli sold two new bond series, both inflation-linked. One is for seven years and will pay interest of 1.77 percent while the other is for 10 years and pays 2.48 percent.
* It said total demand was close to 3 billion shekels.
* The public stage of the offering will be held in the coming days.
* The bonds are rated ‘Aa1’ by Moody’s-Midroog.
* “The present financing round will allow extension of the duration of the group’s loans and ensures financing for the long-term,” said Azrieli CFO Irit Sekler-Pilosof.
* ($1 = 3.6880 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)