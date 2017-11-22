FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli's Azrieli Q3 profit slips on drop in property values
Sections
Featured
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality' rules
Politics
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality' rules
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 9:13 AM / in an hour

Israeli's Azrieli Q3 profit slips on drop in property values

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Wednesday net profit dipped in the third quarter due to a decline in the value of investment properties.

* Azrieli, which built Tel Aviv’s Azrieli office and shopping complex, said it earned 263 million shekels ($75 million) in the quarter, compared with 279 million a year earlier.

* The net loss from fair value adjustment of investment property and property under investment was 31.6 million shekels versus a net gain of 127.3 million a year earlier.

* Net operating income (NOI), which reflects the group’s core business, rose 6 percent to 349 million shekels in the quarter.

* During the quarter the company invested 178 million shekels in the purchase of new properties, redevelopment and construction of new properties.

* ($1 = 3.5233 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.