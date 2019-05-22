Israel's Azrieli Group Q1 net profit jumps 42%

TEL AVIV, May 22 (Reuters) -

* Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group reported on Wednesday first-quarter net profit of 369 million shekels ($102 million), up from 259 million a year earlier.

* Revenue from rent and maintenance and management fees increased to 541 million shekels from 494 million.

* Azrieli, which built Tel Aviv’s Azrieli office and shopping complex, said net operating income (NOI), which reflects the group’s core business, rose 8% to 399 million shekels.

* “The office sector in Israel and overseas continues to be strong with high double-digit growth,” CEO Eyal Henkin said. “In the retail and malls sector, we are witnessing the fruits of our significant investments over the course of last year in strengthening the mix while expanding the entertainment and leisure offerings.”

* Regarding the growing competition from online shopping sites, Henkin said: “We believe that the characteristics of the Israeli market are similar to other major cities around the world where the prime leading properties continue to see high-level shopper traffic, which is also expressed in considerable growth in store revenues.”

* In February, Bank Leumi sold credit card unit Leumi Card to U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus for 2.5 billion shekels. Azrieli, which had owned a 20 percent stake in Leumi Card, said its share is 500 million shekels.($1 = 3.6202 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)