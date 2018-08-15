Israel's Azrieli Group Q2 net profit down on property valuations

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group reported on Wednesday second-quarter net profit of 236 million shekels ($64 million), down from 641 million shekels a year earlier.

* Excluding the effect of property revaluations, profit was up 4 percent to 214 million shekels.

* Azrieli, which built Tel Aviv’s Azrieli office and shopping complex, said net operating income (NOI), which reflects the group’s core business, rose 11 percent to 380 million.

* In the first half of the year, the company invested 920 million shekels in the development and upgrading of its properties, compared with investments of 1.2 billion shekels for all of 2017.

* Occupancy rates at its shopping malls stood at 98 percent.

* ($1 = 3.6835 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)