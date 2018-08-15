FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 15, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel's Azrieli Group Q2 net profit down on property valuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group reported on Wednesday second-quarter net profit of 236 million shekels ($64 million), down from 641 million shekels a year earlier.

* Excluding the effect of property revaluations, profit was up 4 percent to 214 million shekels.

* Azrieli, which built Tel Aviv’s Azrieli office and shopping complex, said net operating income (NOI), which reflects the group’s core business, rose 11 percent to 380 million.

* In the first half of the year, the company invested 920 million shekels in the development and upgrading of its properties, compared with investments of 1.2 billion shekels for all of 2017.

* Occupancy rates at its shopping malls stood at 98 percent.

* ($1 = 3.6835 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.