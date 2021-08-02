Bridgestone Americas to buy fleet management software provider for $391 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp’s unit said on Monday it would buy Azuga Holdings Inc, a fleet management software provider, for $391 million to improve fleet safety at the replacement tire maker.

Azuga has developed a fleet management platform with GPS tracking and accident reduction services to improve road safety and reduce fuel consumption and vehicle wear and tear.

“Bridgestone will leverage Azuga’s robust fleet data capture platform to advance the development of Bridgestone core tire products and AI solutions,” the company said in a statement.

The deal with Fremont, California-based Azuga is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, Bridgestone Americas added. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)