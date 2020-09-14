Airline Azul says Brazil govt loan could dilute shareholders by up to 15%

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA said late on Sunday that a proposed government loan to help the carrier weather the coronavirus crisis could dilute its stock by as much as 15% at current values if accepted by the company.

The loan package totals about 2 billion reais ($376 million).

The airline said its liquidity position at the moment was better than expected and said it was still analyzing whether to accept the proposal from Brazil’s government. ($1 = 5.32 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)