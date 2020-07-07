Brazilian carrier Azul has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, source says

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, or about 7% of its staff, as it contends with the economic fallout from measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

“That’s the number (of layoffs) up to now,” said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss private operational matters.

Latin American airlines have been ravaged by the pandemic, which has brought travel on many routes to a near standstill. Some nations, such as Argentina, have banned most commercial air travel.

Earlier on Monday, Abhi Shah, Azul’s chief revenue officer, said that while market conditions are improving, flight capacity in August will be just 35% of pre-pandemic levels.

Brazilian newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported on Monday that Azul had laid off nearly 1,000 employees, citing the SNA, a national airlines union. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)