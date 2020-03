SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil airline Azul on Thursday became the first Latin American carrier to implement a hiring freeze and also put some workers on unpaid leave as the carrier grappled with collapsing demand due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Azul on Friday also disclosed it had a net loss of 2.3 billion reais ($477.69 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, affected by a weak Brazilian currency. ($1 = 4.8148 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)