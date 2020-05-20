REFILE-Brazilian airline Azul to increase daily flights in June - filing

(Refiles to add BR and AZUL4.SA codes)

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA will operate 168 flights per peak day in June, up 46% from May but still 80% down on the year, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

“We are seeing a positive trend in demand since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company said, adding that it expects the state of São Paulo to ease social distancing and isolation restrictions by first week of June.