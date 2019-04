SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian carrier Azul SA on Thursday said it would add 200 flights out of its São Paulo state hub to various destinations after a reduction of the ICMS tax on fuel, executives told a press conference.

Starting in the second half of 2019, Azul said it would offer flights from the city of Campinas to towns like Vitória da Conquista in Bahia state, Imperatriz in Maranhão state and Aracaju in Sergipe state. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves Writing by Ana Mano)