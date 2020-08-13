UPDATE 2-Brazil airline Azul's cash generation surprises amid crisis

(Updates with more details from earnings)

By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA on Thursday said it managed to generate 1 billion reais ($186.32 million) of cash between April and June, at the lowest point of the coronavirus crisis when carriers worldwide were burning through their liquidity.

Cost cutting, including staff reductions, and unspecified investment gains were the primary causes.

Brazil’s No. 3 carrier, which has cut 30% of its staff, is likely to be one of the only airlines in the world to have positive cash flow in the second quarter. The coronavirus pandemic has upended the air travel industry, including in Brazil, and airlines worldwide including Azul were operating at about 10% of their usual capacity.

Still, the extra cash may be temporary.

In the first half of the year, Azul burned through 82 million reais and expects to burn cash in the second half as well, at a rate of 3 million reais per day.

So far this year it has had a net loss of 9.3 billion reais, mostly due to the devaluation of the Brazilian real against the dollar.

But Azul is now in a more comfortable cash position than its main rival in Brazil, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, which Reuters reported is facing a cash crunch as it nears a debt repayment deadline.

Azul was undergoing an ambitious expansion when the pandemic hit Latin America in March. It quickly hired restructuring advisers hoping to renegotiate its debt out of court and avoid a bankruptcy Chapter 11 filing.

Earlier this week it said those negotiations had been successful.

Azul now says it has reduced its liquid debt/EBITDA ratio from a very high 6.4 to a still-high 4.8. ($1 = 5.3670 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Paul Simao and Cynthia Osterman)