惠誉首次授予汇源果汁‘B+’的评级，并为其票据评级

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 15 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年8月3日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1027433">Fitch Assigns Huiyuan Juice First-Time 'B+' Rating; Rates Bonds 惠誉评级已授予果汁生产商中国汇源果汁集团有限公司（汇源果汁）‘B+’的长期外币发行人违约评级，展望为稳定。惠誉同时授予汇源果汁‘B+’的高级无抵押评级和‘RR4 ’的回收率评级。 惠誉还授予了汇源果汁拟发行的高级无抵押美元票据‘B+(EXP)’的预期评级和‘RR4’的回收率评级。拟发行票据的评级与汇源果汁的高级无抵押评级一致，因为其构成汇 源果汁的直接高级无抵押债务。拟发行美元票据的最终评级将取决于是否收到与已收到信息一致的最终文件。 汇源果汁具有强大的品牌、在中国果汁市场的经营历史较长、致力于通过内部研发和外部收购扩大规模以及丰富产品种类，这些因素均有利于其评级。公司的评级因顶线表现波动性大 、业务规模相对较小、杠杆率高而受到限制。惠誉同时认为2016年末交易应收账款周转天数延长是公司的信用弱点。 关键评级驱动因素 中国领先的果汁生产商：惠誉认为，强大的品牌、领先的市场地位以及整合运营是汇源果汁的主要竞争优势。公司在中国生产和销售果汁产品已超过20年，过去10年内一直占据1 00%果汁和中浓度果汁产品的领先市场份额。同时，公司具有包含上游下游果汁生产的整合业务模式，使公司的议价能力更强、季节性波动更低。 国内和国际扩张：2015年，汇源果汁以7450万人民币收购三得利（上海）食品有限公司100%股权和三得利（上海）饮品有限公司50%的股权。这次收购使汇源果汁控制 了三得利在中国的非酒精饮料业务。汇源果汁还在2017年同意与Yeo Hiap Seng Limited在马来西亚设立合资公司，这将扩大汇源果汁在马来西亚和东南亚的业务规模。惠誉认为，这两笔交易会令汇源果汁的业务组合更具多样性，但公司会面临执行风险， 因为这两项业务均处于发展初期阶段。 贸易应收款较高：2016年，汇源果汁的经营现金流为负，主要是因为公司为促进产品销售而给经销商制定了更长的付款期限，由此导致应收账款大幅上涨。截至2016年末，应 收账款期限为194天，高于2015年末时的109天。惠誉认为运营资金周转周期延长是公司的信用弱点。尽管如此，自2017年初，公司已经采取措施收取应收账款，管理层 表示，截至2017年6月末，应收账款金额已经减少。 资本开支要求较低：由于过去的过度扩张，汇源果汁生产设施的产能利用率在多年内一直较低。汇源果汁一直在出售部分闲置和低效产能，2014年、2015年和2016年分别 取得了1.73亿、10.1亿和4.68亿人民币。因此，惠誉认为近期内不会有重大资本开支。公司也在探索国际机遇，并可能由此将闲置生产线转移到海外设施。 杠杆率高、覆盖率较低：截至2016年底，汇源果汁的运营资金流固定费率水平强劲，为3.0倍，但其杠杆率（按照运营资金流调整后的净杠杆率计算）较高，为4.8倍。惠誉 认为公司的覆盖率将在未来三年内保持目前水平。惠誉还认为，在个位数的收入增长、中等利润率和较高的运营资金需求的驱动下，公司的杠杆率将保持在5倍左右。 评级推导摘要 汇源果汁的财务状况比获得‘BB’或更高评级的国际食品和饮品企业弱。在惠誉覆盖的中国消费品企业中，一嗨租车服务有限公司（一嗨，BB-/负面）的规模与汇源果汁类似， 但与汇源果汁相比，一嗨的杠杆率更低、覆盖率更高。 汇源果汁的财务指标与获得‘B’类评级的同业企业更相似。与Agri Business Holding Miratorg LLC（B+/稳定）相比，汇源果汁的EBITDA更低、杠杆率更高，但这两家公司的覆盖率水平相似。由于Miratorg的企业治理以及俄罗斯的运营环境，其评级上限为 ‘B’类，这就是为何Miratorg的财务指标由于同样获得‘B+’评级的同业企业。 与Premier Foods plc（B/负面）和Yasar Holding A.S.（B/稳定）等获得‘B’评级的同业企业相比，汇源果汁的EBITDA相近，但运营资金流利润率和运营资金流调整后的固定费用覆盖率更高。汇源果汁的ETBIDA 和覆盖率与Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS（Labeyrie，B-/稳定）相似，但惠誉认为汇源果汁在中国果汁市场的强劲市场地位使其评级更高。 关键评级假设 本发行人评级研究中惠誉的关键评级假设包括： - 2017和2018年，收入增长率维持在7%左右。 - 2017和2018年，EBITDA利润率保持在接近16%的水平。 - 资本开支缩减至每年2亿人民币，因为公司没有新的重大资本开支计划。 - 没有派发普通股利；没有回购股票。 回收率评级假设： - 回收率分析假设汇源果汁会破产清算而不是持续经营。 - 回收率分析中对31.8亿人民币的应收账款应用了50%的估值折扣，对12.2亿人民币的库存应用了50%的估值折扣，并对所有地产、工厂和设备、关联公司和少数权益及其 他资产应用50%的估值折扣。惠誉认为，汇源果汁的应收账款比其他公司更难收取，因此惠誉授予的回收率较低。 - 为银行借款质押的2亿人民币现金被视为债权人可用。 - 对清算价值应用了10%的行政费用。 -境外抵押债务及中资经营实体的无抵押债务的分配顺序在境外无抵押债务持有人之前。 - 根据我们对行政费用调整后的清算价值的计算，我们预计境外高级无抵押债务的回收率为54%。汇源果汁的回收率评级上限为‘RR4’，反映出境外债权人在中国的评级回收能力 。 评级敏感性因素 可能单独或共同导致惠誉采取正面评级行动的未来发展因素包括 - 收入大幅增加 - 运营资金流固定费用覆盖率持续高于5倍（2016年为3.0倍） - 运营资金流调整后的净杠杆率持续低于3倍（2016年为4.8倍） 可能单独或共同导致惠誉采取负面评级行动的未来发展因素包括 - EBITDA利润率持续低于15%（2016年为17.8%） - 运营资金流调整后的净杠杆率持续高于5倍（2016年为4.8倍） - 收入大幅下降 - 营运资金流恶化，体现在应收账款周转天数延长 流动性 流动性充足：截至2016年底，汇源果汁共有21亿人民币的非限制性现金和2.2亿人民币的未提银行信用额度，足够用于偿还18亿人民币的短期债务。但是，汇源果汁约70 %的债务将于2018年到期，公司可能以境外债券发行为这些债务再融资，并延期使用现有银行信用额度。 财务报表调整摘要- 为银行贷款质押的限制性现金按照随时可用现金处理 未偿债券调整到面值 联系人： 首席分析师 Yee Man Chin（陈以文） 董事 +852 2263 9696 惠誉国际评级有限公司 香港中环德辅道中68号 万宜大厦19楼 第二分析师 Li Chen（陈力） 分析师 +86 21 5097 3009 评级委员会主席 Kalai Pillay 高级董事 +65 6796 7221 相关评级委员会日期：2017年7月13日 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001