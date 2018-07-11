MOVES-B. Riley Financial names co-CEOs

July 11 (Reuters) - Financial services provider B. Riley Financial Inc said on Wednesday it had named Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher co-chief executive officers, effective July 10.

The company also named Kenny Young president of the company and promoted Andy Moore as CEO at its investment banking unit, B. Riley FBR Inc.

Riley was previously chairman and CEO at the firm, while Kelleher was the president. Both Riley and Kelleher were also co-CEOs at B. Riley FBR.

Young would continue to lead the firm’s principal investments unit, in addition to the new role, and Moore was previously the president of B. Riley FBR. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)