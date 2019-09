Sept 12 (Reuters) - B. Riley Financial Inc said on Thursday it named Dan Shribman as chief investment officer. Shribman will be based in New York, and will also continue to serve as the president of its unit B. Riley Principal Investments group.

Prior to joining B. Riley in 2018, Shribman served as portfolio manager with Anchorage Capital. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla)