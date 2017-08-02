惠譽將亨得利的評級下調至‘B-’/穩定，解除評級展望觀察

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 02 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年7月26日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1027007">Fitch Downgrades Hengdeli to 'B-'/Stable; Off Rating Watch 惠譽評級已將亨得利控股有限公司（亨得利）的長期發行人違約評級從‘B+’下調至‘B-’，展望為穩定。該評級已從評級展望觀察負面狀態移除。惠譽已撤銷公司的高級無抵押 評級，因為2018年到期的票據已提前償還。 此次評級下調反映出亨得利已失去在中國的瑞士名表零售行業的領先地位，並且在公司出售了新宇集團和豐溢集團（Harvest Max）之後，其運營規模大幅縮小。 關鍵評級驅動因素 出售資產後規模縮小：惠譽估計，在出售新宇集團和Harvest Max之後，亨得利的剩餘業務僅占2016年出售前集團銷售總額的20%，並且與出售業務相比，剩餘業務的盈利能力將較低。2016年，由於銷售因市場持續疲軟而下降，集 團整體已經面臨薄弱的4.9% EBITDA利潤率。 現金餘額較高：惠譽預計，在收到出售資產所得資金以後，即使在償還包括2018年到期票據在內的債務並支付出售交易相關的特別股息後，亨得利將維持超過20億人民幣的高現 金餘額。但是，剩餘業務可能生成負的自由現金流，惠譽預計這種狀況將持續到2019年，因為剩餘業務的盈利能力低或不盈利，並且公司可能進行投資以擴大規模。然而，惠譽估 計負的現金流的規模相對於現金餘額將較小，因此預計公司將保持無負債的狀況，假設沒有進行大規模收購。 運營穩定：在出售後，亨得利將不再是中國的瑞士名表零售行業的領軍企業，公司在香港和台灣的剩餘市場的市場份額將較小。公司在香港的零售額已趨穩，2016上半年同比下降 16%而2016年下半年同比增長2% ，但惠譽認為，由於市場地位較弱，公司將容易受到經濟情形不斷變化和競爭加劇的影響。 除了現有業務以外，公司還在探索海外機遇，並以為此目的預留4億人民幣的出售所得資金。收購可能壯大公司的規模，但同時具有較高的執行風險，因為現有零售業務僅具有邊際地 位。如果發生重大收購，惠譽可能重新審核該評級。 評級推導摘要 出售完成後，相比受評‘B-’的全球同業零售企業，如服裝品牌New Look Retail Group Lt（B-/評級展望觀察負面）和中國的百貨運營商百盛商業集團有限公司（百盛）（B-/負面），亨得利剩餘業務的經營規模較小、盈利能力較弱。然而，亨得利的流動性較好 ，並且具有凈現金狀態，相比之下，獲得類似評級的同業企業的槓桿率較高、固定費用覆蓋率較低。 關鍵評級假設 本發行人評級研究中惠譽的關鍵評級假設包括： - 銷售額增長逐漸從2017年的-1%（不含來自業務出售的收入）增長至2020年為3% - 2017-2020年期間，毛利率在18%-19%的範圍 - 2017-2020年期間，營業費用穩定占銷售的19%的水平 - 2017-2018年期間，每年的資本開支為2.5億人民幣 評級敏感性 可能單獨或共同導致惠譽採取正面評級行動的未來發展因素包括： - 在亨得利的運營規模和盈利能力大幅改善之前，惠譽不會考慮採取正面評級行動 可能單獨或共同導致惠譽採取負面評級行動的未來發展因素包括： - EBITDA水平持續虧損超過1億人民幣 - 未能維持凈現金狀態 流動性 無負債狀況：惠譽預計公司將用出售所得資金償還大部分債務，在根據出售條款派發特別股息後，亨得利將剩餘超過20億人民幣的現金和現金等價物。 完整評級行動列表 Hengdeli Holdings Limited -- 長期外幣發行人違約評級從‘B+’下調至‘B-’級，展望穩定，解除評級展望觀察負面狀態 -- 撤銷‘B+’的高級無抵押評級和‘RR4’的回收率評級 聯繫人： 首席分析師 Cathy Chao（趙凱欣） 聯席董事 +852 2263 9967 惠譽國際評級有限公司 香港中環德輔道中68號 萬宜大廈19樓 第二分析師 Yee Man Chin（陳以文） 董事 +852 2263 9696 評級委員會主席 Kalai Pillay 高級董事 +65 6796 7221 財務報表調整摘要 -備考：2016年財務狀況已在備考基礎上重新計算，以按照惠譽的預計排除已出售業務的貢獻 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 