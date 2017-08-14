惠誉授予绿景（中国）地产的美元票据‘B+’的评级

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 14 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年8月9日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1027676">Fitch Rates LVGEM's USD Notes Final 'B+' 惠誉评级已授予中国的绿景（中国）地产投资有限公司（绿景（中国）地产）2.25亿美元、票息率8.5%、2020年到期的美元票据‘B+’的最终评级和‘RR4’的回收 率评级。该票据由绿景（中国）地产的全资子公司Gemstones International Limited发行，并由绿景（中国）地产提供担保。上述票据的评级与绿景（中国）地产的高级无抵押债务评级一致，因为其构成公司的直接高级无抵押债务。最终评级与201 7年8月2日授予的预期评级一致。 绿景（中国）地产的评级受到其强大的在建地产开发项目的支撑，惠誉预计，此类项目将使公司规模显着扩大至超过50亿人民币的水平，并促使EBITDA利润率从2017年起 上升至50%以上。公司高质量的投资物业组合生成经常性EBITDA为公司提供良好的债务偿还缓冲资本，有利于公司的评级。绿景（中国）地产的规模与其他惠誉授予‘B+’ 评级的中资住宅地产商相比较小，并且杠杆率因地产开发业务扩张而上升，限制了公司的评级。惠誉预计，绿景（中国）地产的净债务与调整后存货比将从2016年底时的41%增 至45%。 关键评级驱动因素 规模较小的区域性企业、销售额增长：惠誉预计，2017-2018年间，绿景（中国）地产的合同销售额将从2016年前的40亿人民币稳步增至100亿人民币。公司的存货 主要是位于深圳的已完工的开发地产，2014-2016年期间，公司的合同销售额波动较大，2016年为8.3亿人民币，2015年为34亿人民币。但是，公司的深圳项目 绿景虹湾花园和红树湾壹号将于2017-2018年开盘，随后黎光和美景城市重建项目将启动。公司预计其控股股东黄康境先生将为公司注入多个项目，以帮助公司进一步提升合 同销售额。 着重于城市重建；资产注入：截至2016年底，绿景（中国）地产已在深圳开发了13个项目，其中10个项目设计城市重建。惠誉预计在2017-2019年期间，公司将从黄 先生处以资产注入的形式获得更多城市重建项目，黄先生已获得1200万平方米的土地，主要位于深圳、东莞和珠海（广东省的三个主要城市）。 其中一个项目是位于深圳的大型项目，惠誉预计总建筑面积将约为400万平方米，将于2018-2019年投入。惠誉预计这个深圳项目将成为绿景（中国）地产的城市重建旗舰 项目。 高质量的投资物业：绿景（中国）地产的投资物业包括深圳NEO综合设施，包括办公楼和零售商铺以及三个Zoll社区零售中心，其中一个已在今年初开业。深圳NEO综合设施 位于深圳市的中心商务区，出租率接近100%。2016年续租租金平均上调15%。两个较旧的Zoll中心2016年的出租率约为90%，租金上涨超过10%。 经常性收入覆盖率将降低：惠誉预计，2017年绿景（中国）地产的深圳NEO大厦、酒店和停车场租金以及物业管理业务将带来7亿人民币的经常性现金流入。2014-201 6年期间，经常性EBITDA与利息覆盖率之比约为0.6倍，但我们预计，由于公司地产开发业务扩张，2017年该比率将逐步降至0.5倍，并在2019年底逐步降低至0 .3倍。 利润率高、杠杆率适中：惠誉预计，2017-2018年期间，公司的地产开发业务的毛利率将在60%以上，因为有来自高利润率的绿景虹湾花园和红树湾壹号项目的销售额。这 将支撑公司的总体EBITDA利润率维持在55%以上。由于绿景（中国）地产在取得低成本重建项目方面的优势，2014-2016年期间，其毛利率为42%，高于20%左 右的行业平均水平。公司所有深圳项目的土地成本均低于平均售价的20%。 惠誉预计，2018-2019年期间，绿景（中国）地产的净债务与调整后存货比将较2016年的41%升高，但仍将低于45%，如果高于这一水平则惠誉可能考虑采取负面评 级行动，主要原因是在大型深圳城市重建项目于2021年后开始预售前，其建设成本和土地成本现金流出较高。 评级推导摘要 绿景（中国）地产具有高质量的投资物业资产组合，其中包括地处中心区的深圳NEO大厦，该大厦享有接近100%的出租率以及续租时正双位数的租金上涨。惠誉认为，公司仅高 质量投资物业资产组合的业务状况就已达到‘BB’评级的水平，因为租金EBITDA逾5000万美元，租赁资产超过15亿美元。这些指标与丽丰控股有限公司（BB-/稳定 ）的6000万美元经常性EBITDA和价值20亿美元的投资物业相近。2014-2016年间，其经常性EBITDA与毛利息之比约为0.6倍；高于大部分依赖高风险的 开发地产销售来偿还债务的中资住宅地产商。然而，惠誉预计公司的经常性EBITDA与毛利息之比将会恶化，因为其地产开发业务扩大。 绿景（中国）地产的规模较小，且合同销售额不稳定，将公司的评级限制在‘B’类。2016年，公司的净债务与调整后存货之比为41%，低于大部分获得‘B’评级的同业企业 ，例如亿达中国控股有限公司（B/正面）的该比例为46%，中国弘扬集团有限公司（B/稳定）为53%，因此与更高的‘B+’的财务状况相符合。 关键评级假设 本发行人评级研究中惠誉的关键评级假设包括： - 2018-2019年将有一个大型深圳城市重建项目注入，由绿景（中国）地产出资，因为控股股东主要通过发行股票和股东贷款。 - 2017年和2018年，绿景（中国）地产的合同销售额分别达到50亿人民币和100亿人民币。 - 地产开发业务的毛利率在2017年增至68%，2018年为65% - 2017-2018年期间，经常性EBITDA从2016年的3.8亿人民币增至逾4亿人民币。 回收率评级假设 - 回收率分析假设绿景（中国）地产会破产清算，因为它是资产交易公司。 - 我们假定10%的行政赔款。 - 清算的预期反映出惠誉对库存和其他资产的价值可以实现和分配给债权人的观点。 - 我们对公司的调整后库存应用了20%的估值折扣，比应用于其同业企业的标准低，因为公司的利润率高于行业水平，表明其库存的价值高于同业企业。 - 我们对公司的净地产、工厂和设备应用了50%的估值折扣。 - 我们还假设绿景（中国）地产能够将17亿人民币的限制性现金全部用于偿还债务。 - 根据对调整后清算价值的计算，在行政赔款后，我们预计境外高级无抵押债务的回收率为67%，相当于‘RR3’的回收率评级。但是，绿景（中国）地产的回收率评级上限为‘R R4’，这是由于境外中国控股公司的债务存在结构性问题，因为境内运营公司不提供上游担保。 评级敏感性因素 可能单独或共同导致惠誉采取正面评级行动的未来发展因素包括 - 权益合同销售额持续高于200亿人民币，而净债务与调整后存货之比持续低于35% - 经常性EBITDA与现金利息之比持续高于1.0倍 可能单独或共同导致惠誉采取负面评级行动的未来发展因素包括 - 净债务与调整后存货之比持续高于45% - 未能维持足够用于两年的开发的在建项目（包括控股股东的土地储备） 流动性 流动性良好：截至2016年底，绿景（中国）地产共有47亿人民币的现金（包括限制性现金），足够用于覆盖36亿人民币的短期债务。公司拥有5.5亿人民币的未提银行信用 额度，并且控股股东通过资产注入和股东贷款持续提供的支持。 我们认为绿景（中国）地产的项目具有灵活性，可以调整开发速度，来减轻债务利息负担。惠誉还认为，绿景（中国）地产能够以其高质量的在建项目为基础发行更多股票，用于支持 公司扩张。 联系人： 首席分析师 Vicki Shen（沈玺） 董事 +852 2263 9918 惠誉国际评级有限公司 香港中环德辅道中68号 万宜大厦19楼 第二分析师 Chloe He（贺丹） 联席董事 +86 21 5097 3015 评级委员会主席 Su Aik Lim（林树毅） 高级董事 +852 2263 9914 相关评级委员会日期：2017年7月7日 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 Related Research LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 