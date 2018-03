SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - B2W Cia Digital, one of Brazil’s biggest online retailers, said on Wednesday that Marcio Cruz Meirelles will take over as chief executive on June 1, according to a securities filing.

Meirelles will replace Anna Saicali, who has been running the company for the last 14 years and will continue to chair the board, B2W said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Susan Thomas)