Brazilian e-commerce firm B2W strikes deal with Grupo BIG to integrate sales platforms

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian e-commerce company B2W Companhia Digital has agreed to a partnership with supermarket chain Grupo BIG to integrate their sales platforms, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, customers shopping online will be able to collect groceries in 376 brick-and-mortar stores from Grupo BIG across Brazil or get them delivered within 2 hours, B2W said.

Grupo BIG is owned by private equity firm Advent International Corp, which in 2018 acquired 80% of Walmart Inc’s operations in Brasil. Almost a year later Advent dropped the Walmart brand and renamed the business Grupo BIG. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chris Reese)

