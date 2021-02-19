Brazil retailers B2W and Lojas Americanas study combining operations

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas SA and e-commerce company B2W Cia Digital SA are considering merging their operations, the companies said in separate securities filings on Friday.

Lojas Americanas already controls B2W with a 62.5% stake. In the filings, the companies said the potential merger is being considered due to changes in consumer behavior.

A committee will be appointed to study specifics of the combination and present options to the boards of both companies, the filing said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Chris Reese)