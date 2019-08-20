Board of Brazil's B2W Companhia Digital approves 2.5 bln reais capital raise- filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian e-commerce company B2W Companhia Digital will raise 2.5 billion reais ($618 million) in a share offering, the company said in a late Monday notice to shareholders.

In a notice to shareholders, B2W said will issue new 64.1 mln shares at 39 reais per share. B2W’s controlling shareholder Lojas Americanas SA has committed to subscribing its share and the stake of other shareholders not willing to acquire the new shares, the notice said. ($1 = 4.0435 reais) (Reporting by Paula Laier)