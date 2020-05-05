UPDATE 1-Brazil e-commerce firm B2W and gas station owner BR Distribuidora seal partnership

(Adds information on terms of partnership)

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian e-commerce firm B2W Cia Digital and Petrobras Distribuidora SA , owner of the nation’s largest gas station chain, have sealed an agreement to integrate some operations, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Under terms of the deal, BR Distribuidora, as Petrobras Distribuidora is commonly known, will sell products available at its BR Mania convenience store chain via B2W’s online platforms. Customers will also be able to pick up some items sold on B2W’s online platforms at BR Mania’s locations.

“The partnership ... helps to minimize the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by enabling customers to access the products they need, without leaving home during the period of social distancing,” the companies said.