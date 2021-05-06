Brazil's B3 reports Q1 net income of $238 mln

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s exchange operator B3 SA posted a net profit of 1.26 billion reais ($238 million) in the first quarter, slightly above a consensus estimate from analysts compiled by Refinitiv of 1.2 billion reais and up 22.5% from the same period last year.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled 1.9 billion reais, above the consensus estimate of 1.7 billion reais.