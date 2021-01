Jan 15 (Reuters) - Engineer Babcock said early indications from a review into its contract profitability suggest there may be negative impacts on its balance sheet and income statement and the company withheld guidance citing the COVID-19 crisis, sending its shares 20% lower.

The British company said the review was recently initiated, without disclosing any specifics. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)