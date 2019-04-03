CORRECTED-Britain's Babcock names Rolls-Royce director Ruth Cairnie as chair

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify that Ruth Cairnie does not hold executive role at Rolls Royce, she is a non-executive director)

April 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Babcock International Group said on Wednesday that Rolls-Royce non-executive director Ruth Cairnie would take over from outgoing chairman Mike Turner, becoming the first woman to take on the role at the firm.

Babcock, a key supplier of engineering and defence services to Britain’s ministry of defence, said Cairnie will assume the role on Turner’s retirement at the annual general meeting on July 18.

Turner’s resignation in January came amid a decline in its share price and company warnings that income from nuclear decommissioning would fall sharply.