Engineer Babcock reports profit drop, but core markets resilient

Aug 4 (Reuters) - British engineering group Babcock International’s underlying profits slumped about 40% in the first quarter as higher costs from the coronavirus downturn hurt its operations, while sales from its core business grew slightly.

The company, whose biggest customer is Britain’s Ministry of Defence, also said it had decided to cancel its dividend for its financial year ended March 31 after having deferred the decision on the payout earlier this year. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)