UPDATE 1-Babcock seeks to refute anonymous report, says in healthy financial position

(Adds background)

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British engineer Babcock sought to refute damaging speculation about it which arose from an anonymous report, issuing a statement on Monday to reassure investors that the company is in a healthy financial position.

Babcock, which counts Britain’s defence ministry as one of its biggest customers, said it would provide an update on earnings on Nov. 21, but in the meantime said cash generation was in line with its expectations and it continued to reduce its debt.

Shares in Babcock have fallen 9 percent since a group calling itself the Boatman Capital released a critical report on Babcock online in the middle of October.

Babcock is a provider of aerial emergency services, nuclear support and naval fleet management.

Its statement included an endorsement from the British government saying it spent more than 1.7 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) with the company last year and adding that it monitored the health of strategic suppliers.

Babcock said it issued its statement to counter the Boatman report which it called anonymous and untraceable, adding that it was seeking to discover its author.

“This report included many false and malicious statements which the group strongly refutes,” Babcock said in its statement. ($1 = 0.7772 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)