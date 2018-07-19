FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK engineer Babcock lowers full-year revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British engineer Babcock lowered its full-year revenue growth target on Thursday due to a temporary slowdown in its defence and marine work.

Babcock, which provides specialist support and services to groups including Britain’s defence ministry, said it now expected to see low single digit underlying revenue growth for the full year, compared with a previous forecast of “low mid-single digit” growth.

It reiterated its underlying earnings guidance. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

