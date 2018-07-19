UK engineer Babcock lowers full-year revenue outlook

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British engineer Babcock lowered its full-year revenue growth target on Thursday due to a temporary slowdown in its defence and marine work.

Babcock, which provides specialist support and services to groups including Britain’s defence ministry, said it now expected to see low single digit underlying revenue growth for the full year, compared with a previous forecast of “low mid-single digit” growth.

It reiterated its underlying earnings guidance. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)