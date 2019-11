LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - British engineer Babcock International said it was on course to hit its full-year profit and revenue targets due to solid demand for support services across its UK warship division.

Babcock, whose biggest customer is Britain’s Ministry of Defence, said its outlook for the year ending March 31 2020 was unchanged after it posted flat underlying revenue in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)