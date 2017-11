EDINBURGH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Engineering outsourcer Babcock said its first-half underlying profit before tax climbed 4.9 percent and expressed confidence in the outlook despite political uncertainty due to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Its underlying revenue grew by 5.9 percent to 2.64 billion pounds ($3.50 billion), underlying profit before tax grew to 239.5 million pounds, in line with expectations.