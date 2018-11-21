UK's Babcock revenues fall, takes one-off restructuring charges

EDINBURGH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Babcock said first-half revenue fell 2.3 percent as it took a one-off exceptional charge of 120 million pounds ($153.60 million) to reshape its oil and gas business.

Babcock, which operates specialist and defence services across its marine, land, aviation and nuclear divisions, also said its nuclear business would face a step down of 250 million pounds, compared with previous expectation of a drop of around 100 million pounds.

It reiterated guidance, however, for low single digit underlying organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates with improved margins for the full year. ($1 = 0.7813 pounds) (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; editing by Kate Holton)