April 13 (Reuters) - British engineer Babcock International Group said on Tuesday a profitability review of its contracts identified impairments and charges of about 1.7 billion pounds ($2.34 billion).

The company said the review was expected to reduce group underlying operating profit by about 30 million pounds each year. ($1 = 0.7273 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)