Online health startup Babylon to go public via $4.2 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) - British health tech startup Babylon Health said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm led by former Groupon chief Rich Williams, valuing the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $4.2 billion.
Babylon will merge with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp and will trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “BBLN”.
Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.