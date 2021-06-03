Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology News

Online health startup Babylon to go public via $4.2 billion SPAC deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British health tech startup Babylon Health said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm led by former Groupon chief Rich Williams, valuing the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $4.2 billion.

Babylon will merge with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp and will trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “BBLN”.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up